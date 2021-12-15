Is Twitch down? Here’s how to check Twitch server status

Twitch can encounter several problems while you’re trying to watch a streamer or if you’re trying to stream from the service. For example, if you’re experiencing errors or hiccups in the server, the Twitch servers might be down. In this guide, we will break down how to tell if Twitch is down and how to check the server status.

An excellent way to check out the current problems is to visit the Twitch Support twitter page. The support team running this account is reasonably responsive, and they share what’s happening behind the scenes for a majority of issues. If you see a post from the Twitch Support team about a problem, you can likely know that the Twitch servers are encountering problems, and it’s not only on your side.

Alternatively, you can check out the down detector website for Twitch. From here, you can see how many reported outages have happened in a short amount of time, giving you a good idea if the issue is happening all over the place, or is entirely focused on you.

When you notice a trend between these two locations, your best bet is to take a step back from Twitch and head to another website. Twitch might be down for a little bit of time. You can refer to the Twitch Supper twitter page to receive any updates.