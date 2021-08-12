How to fix “The Profile Service is in Maintenance Mode” Error in Back 4 Blood

The Back 4 Blood closed beta is in full swing, revitalizing the Left 4 Dead hype and drawing huge shambling hordes of players to Steam. The co-op horde shooter is on track to release on October 12, and is holding multiple playtests ahead of the full launch. However, not everyone can play Back 4 Blood, as many players have reported experiencing a Maintenance Mode error.

If you are participating in either the Back 4 Blood closed beta or the open one which scheduled for August 12, you may have experience a certain error preventing you from playing. “The Profile Service is in Maintenance Mode” is an error message popping up for a lot of players launching Back 4 Blood, and there is no getting past it. Simply put, this error message is there to let you know that the Back 4 Blood servers are down at the moment.

The good news is that this error message doesn’t have anything to do with an issue on the user’s end. The Maintenance Mode error is there to let players know the servers are down for maintenance, which is always temporary. The current outage is scheduled to end on August 12 at 3 PM ET, at which point players should no longer see the Maintenance Mode error, and should be able to play Back 4 Blood again.

The Back 4 Blood open beta runs from August 12 to August 16. Unlike the previous playtests, you won’t need to register and hope to be allowed in. The open beta is available to anyone who wants to try it on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S — simply search for Back 4 Blood on your preferred storefront, and hop in. Crossplay is supported as well, so you can team up with your friends on other platforms.