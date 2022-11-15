Overwatch 2 is a great game when you play it, but every now and then, you will run into an error that prevents you from accessing the content you should be able to. Even though the game is free-to-play, this is still highly frustrating when you just want to play the game. If you are running into an error saying, “Rendering device lost,” here is how to fix it.

How to fix the Rendering Device Lost error in Overwatch 2

The Rendering Device Lost error in Overwatch 2 is one that is exclusive to the PC version of the game. If you are running into this error and have played the game on your system previously, it likely means that you have some applications on in the background that are slowing your system down. Start by completing exiting out of the game and opening up Task Manager. Go through the list of active apps and close down as many as you can. This should free up your RAM and give you access to the game again.

If that has not fixed your issue, we recommend trying a full restart of your PC. When booted back up, try the game. If that didn’t work, make sure you are running the game at default settings. Try updating your graphics drivers and ensure you are not overclocking the game. Also, make sure that you are running the latest version of Overwatch 2. Open up Battle.net and click the gear icon to check for any updates.

If none of the above suggestions have helped you reach a solution, we recommend getting ahold of Blizzard Support. They will be able to look at your situation closely and guide you to getting things running smoothly again.