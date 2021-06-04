How to fix the Required Dependencies error in Valorant

Modern gaming is prone to throwing some issues at the end user. Given the complexity of games, the varied computers they are players on, and the vastly different circumstances that the need to operate in, it is not surprising.

This can lead to players dealing with errors, and a reasonable common error in Valorant is the “Required Dependencies” error. This one tends to pop up after patches, telling players “We couldn’t install a required dependency” when they attempt to launch the game.

The classic solution

The first thing to try and do is the classic solution to all problems on your computer, power it off and back on again. You will be amazed how many problems this can actually fix, despite being something of a meme at this point. When the computer is back on, run Valorant first without running any other programs. This is to ensure there are no conflicts and everything that is going wrong is down to the program in question, not something else interfering with it.

Ensure drivers are up to date

It is a good idea to ensure your AMD or Nvidia drivers are up to date. Check your relevant GPU makers website or programs to ensure you are running the latest drivers, which are usual the ones tested with the current version of the game.

Riot Vanguard

Riot Vanguard can cause some issues, but uninstalling and reinstalling are easy to do. Just follow the below steps to take care of the issue.