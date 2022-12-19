How to fix Vampire Survivors GPU Lag

Vampire Survivors looks very simple on the surface but can be deceivingly taxing for your GPU and CPU when you advance further into the game and thousands upon thousands of calculations and sprites swarm the screen. Moreover, the engine is getting constant updates, and sometimes those updates clash with some GPU drivers or even hardware, causing your game to lag. If this is happening to you, we’ll cover a few solutions in this guide on how to fix the GPU lag in Vampire Survivors.

How to fix GPU lag in Vampire Survivors

Play with GPU Lag fix mode

Poncle, the game’s dev, has acknowledged the issue with GPU lag and there is a launch mode for Vampire Survivors that address the problem if your machine is experiencing lag. To play in this mode on Steam, simply start the game and you will be offered three versions that you can run. Pick the “Play with GPU lag fix” option and see if that fixes your game. In case that does not work, there are a few more ‘standard’ fixes that you can try next.

Check and update your GPU drivers

It’s always a good idea to double-check if your GPU drivers have been up to date. If they are but you still have issues with them, it’s a good idea to try a full reinstall by choosing the ‘clean install’ option, which will then delete the previous driver to prevent version clash.

Turn off unnecessary background apps

As previously mentioned, Vampire Survivors can be surprisingly taxing on your hardware after a certain point in the later game. Some innocuous apps that your system is running can be taking away some precious hardware power that you might need to beat the level. For example, anti-virus, extra tabs on your browser, social media apps, and more. Try turning off anything you’re not using while playing and see if that fixes the problem.

Repair the installed game files

There’s a chance that your GPU lag issues are coming from a corrupt game file. If that is the case, you should repair the game and see if that fixes the issue. If you’re playing through Steam, the way to do it is the following:

Find Vampire Survivors in your Library. Right-click on it and select Properties. Go to the Local Files tab and slick on the Verify Integrity of Game Files button.

Reinstall the game

If even that doesn’t work, then you might as well try a full reinstall of the game and see if that fixes the issue. Some files might be clashing with each other since the updates, so a clean slate could be exactly what your system needs to run Vampire Survivors as intended.