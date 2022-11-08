Amy Rose is one of Sonic’s oldest friends and is stuck in Cyber Space in Sonic Frontiers. The Sonic games have always featured his best friends. Amy, Tails, Knuckles, and much more are in Sonic Frontiers, inhabiting the various open-world islands Sonic can explore. To interact with them, they must be found and then rescued. This guide will explain how to free Amy Rose in Sonic Frontiers.

How to rescue Amy Rose in Sonic Frontiers

Amy Rose is on the first island you start the game in. From the first moment you can explore this world, you will begin collecting magical; floating pink hearts sprinkled around the world. At first, these collectibles don’t do anything for you. The game doesn’t indicate what they are, either. These floating pink hearts are Amy’s Memory Tokens. These tokens are vital to saving Amy from her predicament and advancing the story.

You will find pink hearts scattered all around the environment. Look for rails that shoot into the sky, as they usually will have some of these items waiting for you at the end to collect. You can also gain Amy’s memory tokens by completing Cyber Space levels and using Fishing Spots. You can hold a great deal of these tokens at a time, so make sure to scour the world to find them.

You will first encounter Amy Rose after collecting the red Chaos Emerald by following the main story quests. She will be locked in a red spiked cage when you meet her. This is when you must use your Memory Tokens to free her from this prison. Once free, you can talk to her and find Amy Rose icons on the minimap. Every time you want to speak to Amy after rescuing her, you will need to exchange Amy’s Memory Tokens.

Take advantage of Blue Treasure Chests, challenges, and exploration to collect Amy Rose’s tokens and gain an ally that can help you learn more about the inhabitants of the island and details about the Chaos Emeralds themselves.