How to free the Valley Windworks in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While playing through your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl story, you’ll encounter Team Galactic. They’re the region’s evil Pokémon corporation. There will be a point where they are holding the Valley Windworks building hostage, and it’s up to you to set the location accessible. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Valley Windworks front door and progress the story in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

After the Team Galactic member closes and locks the door of the Valley Windworks, you’ll need to find the other key to enter the building. To do this, you’ll need to return to the previous town you were in, Floaroma Town. You’ll need to head up to the left side and proceed to the top left where, previously, there were a pair of Team Galactic members blocking your path to a new area. They should no longer be there, and you can now proceed through the path.

When you enter the new area, you’ll stumble across the two Team Galactic members harassing the old man regarding his honey. You’ll need to battle both of these Team Galactic adversaries, and after they’re defeated, they’ll retreat, dropping a key to the Valley Windworks building. You’ll now have access to the building, and you can return to it to open the door.