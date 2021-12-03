How to gain and use Knowledge Points in Wartales

Knowledge points are a form of skill point in Wartales. These points can be used to gain new knowledge in the form of skills and blueprints from the compendium. You will unlock more abilities as your gain knowledge points, discover new areas, and gain new proficiencies. Here is how you gain knowledge points in Wartales.

To gain knowledge points, you need to discover new areas and points of interest on the map. The easiest way to do this is by walking around the map and physically discovering the areas. You can also learn where locations are from NPCs or if a member of your party goes to jail. The knowledge bar is in the upper left-hand corner of the screen next to the open book symbol. Each time it fills up, you will gain one knowledge point.

To spend your knowledge points, open the compendium by selecting the open book symbol in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. This will pull up a page with general knowledge skills along with blueprints you can learn from the various proficiencies. To learn a skill from one of the proficiencies, you first need to have a member of your troop at the appropriate level. Once you know what skill you want, select it and confirm the selection in the next menu.