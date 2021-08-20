How to gain Momentum in Madden 22

Momentum is a new feature that was added to the Madden franchise this year. Momentum allows hot teams to gain specific boosts, ranging from increasing success rates for blocks, shaking the play art of the opposing team, and even Home Field Advantages that are unique to each NFL team and stadium. But how do you gain Momentum in Madden 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, let’s go over the new Momentum bar. The Momentum bar can be found on the score bug on the top of the screen, right above the team logos and score.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Simply put, Madden players can gain Momentum in a variety of ways. These ways include:

Forcing turnovers

Gaining first downs

Big gains in yardage

Plays that result in a safety

Field goals

Touchdowns

As you would might expect, scoring plays will yield a larger gain in Momentum, as opposed to first downs.

Keep in mind, though, that the Momentum bar is not exactly controlled by the score of the game. Now in obvious situations (i.e. 20-30 point leads), the winning team will most likely have a significant amount of Momentum. However, closer games are a different story. For example, if a game is 21-14, but the losing team has scored two touchdowns to cut the lead to seven, that team can have more Momentum, just because the players on that squad are playing better at that particular of time.

Because of this, you really need to be in control of a game, in order to avoid those Momentum swings. Even if you are leading, you might not necessarily safe.