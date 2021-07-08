Madden 22: All Dynamic Gameday Homefield Advantage boosts

For next-gen players, each game in Madden 22 should feel a whole lot different thanks to the new Dynamic Gameday feature. This new addition will add Momentum Meters, which are essentially special boosts that can be acquired, depending on which team is playing better at that particular team. Also, each team, as part of the new Dynamic Gameday and Momentum Meter additions, will receive a special boost, should that squad be playing at home. Each Homefield Advantage boost depends on the team and the home stadium.

So, what are the different Homefield Advantage boosts in Madden 22? Let’s go over each one, plus the descriptions.

NFC South

These are the Home Field Advantage M-Factors for each @NFL team in #Madden22



🧵 pic.twitter.com/oBaq2L56iD — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 1, 2021

Buccaneers

Fire the Cannons – Home team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the Red Zone.

Saints

Who Dat – On Away team 3rd and 4th Down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up on pre-play.

Panthers

Keep Pounding – The Home team has more stamina during plays.

Falcons

Rise Up – The Home team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.

NFC East

Cowboys

Deflected – Away team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line.

Eagles

Linc’d In – While winning, the Home team gains more momentum and the Away team gains less.

Giants

Turf War – Away team players fatigue faster.

Washington Football Team

Unstable Direction – Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

NFC North

Packers

Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra – Home team gains more momentum and Away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing directions.

Vikings

Skol! – The Home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.

Lions

Motor City – Home team accelerates slightly faster.

Bears

Bear Down – The Away team’s kick meter moves slightly faster.

NFC West

Cardinals

Rise Up Red Sea – Home team gains momentum faster.

Rams

Rams House – Home team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops

49ers

Unstable Direction – Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

Seahawks

The 12’s – Random portions of the play art for the Away team offense will be squiggly and hard to read.

AFC West

Chiefs

Home of the Chiefs – Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail.

Chargers

Bolt Up – Home team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains.

Raiders

Just Win, Baby! – Home team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery when winning.

Broncos

Mile High – Away team players have less stamina during plays.

AFC North

Browns

Dawg Pound – Away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

Ravens

Truzz the System – Home team gains bonus momentum on every running play while winning.

Steelers

Terribly Distracting – Away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

Bengals

Who Dey – No Huddle results in reduced clock runoff.

AFC East

Bills

Downwind – The away team kicking arc is harder to control.

Dolphins

Made in the Shade – The Home team fatigues slower.

Jets

Turf War – Away team players fatigue faster.

Patriots

Our House – Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third down stops.

AFC South

Jaguars

Duuuval – Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.

Colts

Hat Count – The Home team defense can see the hat count on all plays via coach cam.

Texans

The Bullpen – Away team gains less momentum for touchdowns

Titans

Titan Up – Home team will avoid committing holding penalties.

As you can tell, each one does depend on the home stadium, and there are a few unique callbacks. Some of those include the Seahawks’ nod to the “12th Man”, as well as the gigantic scoreboard in Dallas and The Bullpen in Houston.