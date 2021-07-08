Madden 22: All Dynamic Gameday Homefield Advantage boosts
Get ready to feel the heat of the fans.
For next-gen players, each game in Madden 22 should feel a whole lot different thanks to the new Dynamic Gameday feature. This new addition will add Momentum Meters, which are essentially special boosts that can be acquired, depending on which team is playing better at that particular team. Also, each team, as part of the new Dynamic Gameday and Momentum Meter additions, will receive a special boost, should that squad be playing at home. Each Homefield Advantage boost depends on the team and the home stadium.
So, what are the different Homefield Advantage boosts in Madden 22? Let’s go over each one, plus the descriptions.
NFC South
Buccaneers
- Fire the Cannons – Home team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the Red Zone.
Saints
- Who Dat – On Away team 3rd and 4th Down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up on pre-play.
Panthers
- Keep Pounding – The Home team has more stamina during plays.
Falcons
- Rise Up – The Home team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.
NFC East
Cowboys
- Deflected – Away team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line.
Eagles
- Linc’d In – While winning, the Home team gains more momentum and the Away team gains less.
Giants
- Turf War – Away team players fatigue faster.
Washington Football Team
- Unstable Direction – Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.
NFC North
Packers
- Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra – Home team gains more momentum and Away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing directions.
Vikings
- Skol! – The Home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.
Lions
- Motor City – Home team accelerates slightly faster.
Bears
- Bear Down – The Away team’s kick meter moves slightly faster.
NFC West
Cardinals
- Rise Up Red Sea – Home team gains momentum faster.
Rams
- Rams House – Home team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops
49ers
- Unstable Direction – Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.
Seahawks
- The 12’s – Random portions of the play art for the Away team offense will be squiggly and hard to read.
AFC West
Chiefs
- Home of the Chiefs – Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail.
Chargers
- Bolt Up – Home team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains.
Raiders
- Just Win, Baby! – Home team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery when winning.
Broncos
- Mile High – Away team players have less stamina during plays.
AFC North
Browns
- Dawg Pound – Away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.
Ravens
- Truzz the System – Home team gains bonus momentum on every running play while winning.
Steelers
- Terribly Distracting – Away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.
Bengals
- Who Dey – No Huddle results in reduced clock runoff.
AFC East
Bills
- Downwind – The away team kicking arc is harder to control.
Dolphins
- Made in the Shade – The Home team fatigues slower.
Jets
- Turf War – Away team players fatigue faster.
Patriots
- Our House – Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third down stops.
AFC South
Jaguars
- Duuuval – Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.
Colts
- Hat Count – The Home team defense can see the hat count on all plays via coach cam.
Texans
- The Bullpen – Away team gains less momentum for touchdowns
Titans
- Titan Up – Home team will avoid committing holding penalties.
As you can tell, each one does depend on the home stadium, and there are a few unique callbacks. Some of those include the Seahawks’ nod to the “12th Man”, as well as the gigantic scoreboard in Dallas and The Bullpen in Houston.