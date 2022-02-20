How to gather Charger Horns in Horizon Forbidden West

Charger Horns can be used to improve your Javelin Thrower in Horizon Forbidden West, so if you want to pack some more damage, you’ll need to find this resource. You can get it fairly easily once you understand where they come from.

Charger Horns are from the Charger enemy type. They can be found in multiple locations, but near the beginning of the game, you can hunt the Chargers just southwest of Chainscrape on a site. It’s just off the path slightly on the left-hand side. As soon as you leave the town, you’ll see the warthog-like machines.

The best tactic with these robots is to focus on stealth. Use the tall grass around them, and aim your arrow at their horns. Strike each horn down with your bow and arrow to remove them off the charger. If you don’t do it this way and just use a silent strike, you’re far less likely to get the Charger Horns. This enemy type isn’t particularly aware, so you can take them out fairly quickly with three shots (one to each horn). The other chargers in the herd are usually not stricken after the fact.

When the coast is clear, pick up the horns from the ground to put them in your inventory. If you fail to get the Charger Horns, return back to Chainscrape’s lantern, save your game, and then the Chargers will respawn in the same spot.

