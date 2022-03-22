How to get 1000 Free Amethyst Shards with the 50 Friends Achievement in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, as an MMO, is designed with player cooperation in mind. Many player classes are structured around providing some form of support to the player’s potential teammates, be it healing, damage-tanking, or crowd-control. And before every major dungeon, players are given a menu with which to mobilize groups of players and prepare to explore.

It’s safe to say that, lest they go it alone, players directly benefit from keeping a broad circle of connections with active players. However, the lonely, the stubborn ironmen, and the solo-playing Paladins can all still benefit in making Lost Ark friends on paper — to the tune of 1,000 in-game Amethyst for next to nothing.

Friend achievement: With 50 friends like these

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nestled deep within the Achievements menu is one titled “People Person,” requiring players to find and register 50 friends in Lost Ark servers. These friends can be gathered through whatever means available to the player, and for the purpose of the achievement, do not need to be interacted with beyond their addition to the friends list.

To the player’s benefit, Lost Ark’s social systems make the gathering of these 50 friends particularly easy.

Friendship method 1: Manual adding

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where is someone without 50 friends expected to find those 50 friends? Well, it’s popular for players pursuing a party to populate their pals through pushy means.

When encountering other players across Arkesia, one can hold control while right-clicking on them to access the player interaction dropdown menu. From this menu, players can click “add friend” to shoot this passerby an impromptu friend request.

While it’s common for players to loiter around hub cities in the process of gradually building their personal armies, it’s not always common that these strangers will accept their incoming friend requests. It can be expected that most of these invitations will be ignored or declined, but players wary of the “People Person” achievement and in need of their own friends are apt to respond in kind.

Friendship method 2: Guildmates

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Ark features a relatively well-involved player guild system, allowing individuals to gather for dungeon-crawling and share their stronghold resources. Should a player join a public and highly active guild, they will be put in connection with up to 30 other guild members.

From the “Guildmates” tab of the Guild menu, players are given a list of all other active players from their guild, from which they can send out multiple friend requests. While all 30 guildmates accepting these offers won’t fully amount to the 50 friends needed for the achievement, using both methods in tandem will, with enough persistence, eventually amount to 50.

