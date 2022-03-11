What is the best class to play solo in Lost Ark

Team-based dungeon-crawlers like Lost Ark are no strangers to having their classes contribute at least one of three major assets to their teammates — tankiness, damage output, or a means of support.

Though when it comes to the potential availability of up to three other life-living players, building and coordinating these teams through dungeon after dungeon can be difficult on the average player’s schedule, so it’s likely that many players will find themselves roughing the bulk of their progression alone.

While it’s true that Lost Ark’s gameplay experience greatly improves when classes are allowed to synergize, some classes are inherently better at simultaneously handling tanking, DPS, and healing all by themselves than others.

Related: Lost Ark Leveling Guide – How to level up fast

Paladin: The all-class class

Image Via Amazon Games

Despite serving a broad generalist role both alone and in parties, the Paladin seems to specialize in the one thing that matters most in combat — staying alive until everything around him is not.

Related: The Best Paladin builds in Lost Ark

Tanking

While not quite as sturdy as his Gunlancer contemporaries, the Paladin is still a subclass of the Warrior — a lumbering, melee-oriented mountain of armor whose above-average health bar and readily available healing skills leave him comfortable when face-to-face with potential threats.

DPS

While his offensive skillset may lack the flash and overwhelm of a true DPS class, his wide, easy-to-position AoE skills work to passively cleave through a dungeon’s hordes and keep incoming enemies out of arm’s reach.

Wrath of God

Holy Explosion

Healing and Support

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even when without teammates to protect, the Paladin makes quick work of keeping his party of one in fighting shape.

Holy Protection, while designed to substantially pad the total health of his teammates, also applies to himself as well, which can lead to his mountainous health bar becoming too steep for most enemies to summit.

Additionally, the Paladin’s Piety Meter charges whether he’s dealing damage alongside others or not. When fighting solo, however, his Holy Aura buff has no teammates to target, giving him no reason not to repeatedly buff his own damage with Sacred Executioner as often as he can.

When a single Paladin is the only active player dealing damage, a little boost to DPS can go a long way.

Related: Lost Ark PvE Classes Tier List – The Best Characters for PvE