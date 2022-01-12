You’ll see a lot of your character when you play Monster Hunter Rise. It’s a third-person game where you can see your character’s movements while they battle against fearsome monsters, which means you’ll likely want to make sure you appreciate how they look and what type of armor they’re wearing. You can permanently alter their appearance if you don’t like them with the Character Edit Voucher. In this guide, we cover how to get a Character Edit Voucher in Monster Hunter Rise.

The Character Edit Voucher allows you to change your character’s appearance from male to female, or female to male, depending on how you created your character when you began the game. This is the only way to change this appearance option for your character. You can grab it from the Steam store, and it does cost real-world money.

It’s important to note that you can change your character’s appearance anytime while visiting the Item Box. All you have to do is click the Appearance Settings at an Item Box and select the Change Appearance choice. After that, you’ll be able to modify several settings about your character, such as hairstyle, eyebrows, factional hair, makeup, clothing, and voice. However, you won’t be able to change their face or body features. You can only do that with the Character Edit Voucher.

The Character Edit Voucher will allow you to do a complete overhaul of your character’s appearance. You only want to grab it if you’re going to change things up on your character without starting a new game.