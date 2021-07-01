How to get a circle crosshair in Valorant

In Valorant, players can alter and customize their crosshair as they see fit, experimenting with it until they find something that truly suits them. It is all down to personal taste, and Valorant gives you the ability to find exactly what you want.

One of the things you can do is create a circle crosshair in the game, a popular style for people who have used them before in other titles. In this guide, we will show you how to create a circle crosshair in Valorant.

The first step is to go to the crosshair settings in the main menu and reset all the values to default. You can just hit the reset button in the top right of the screen to do this easily. You can set the color to anything you like, but you need to ensure that the Outlines setting is off.

After that, scoll down to the Inner Lines section and turn the option to Show Inner Lines on. Then, set your Inner Line settings to the following values.

Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness : 3

: 3 Inner Line Offset: 1

If done properly, the crosshair will appear as a small circle , and you can fill it in if you wish by setting the Center Dot option to on, then playing around with the Center Dot Thickness setting.

And that’s it, you now have a circle crosshair in Valorant that you can continue to adjust as you see fit.