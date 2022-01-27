How to get a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll need to acquire several evolution items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to evolve the many Pokémon you encounter during your journey. Certain Pokémon require specific evolution items to reach the next level. The Fire Stone is one of many evolution items you can acquire in Pokémon Legends. In this guide, we cover where you can get a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Fire Stone is one of the basic stones you can find early in the game. The most direct way to grab them outside of locating in the world is to speak with the Trading Outpost trader. You can find her in Jubilife Village, where’d you’d also go to trade with other players online. Speak with her, and offer to turn in Merit Points. She should have a Fire Stone available to sell you for 1,000 Merit Points.

You can earn Merit Points by locating lost Satchels that other trainers lost. These Satchels appear in your world, and for every Satchel you find, you earn Merit Points. The amount of Merit Points you receive varies on the number of items you could recover and return to the trainer.

There are other methods to acquire a Fire Stone. Supposedly, you can also find them in space-time distortions in the world, but we will be updating this guide once we can confirm this information.