The Dark Place manifests Alan’s worst nightmares and thoughts, and he finds himself stuck in it in Alan Wake 2. One of the tougher objectives you need to solve is getting a light inside Caldera St. Station.

You’re likely going to be stuck at this objective shortly after you’ve shined the light above the subway station. Unfortunately, you need a second light to advance further, which can take some time to track down in the Dark Place. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a light inside Caldera St. Station in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find a Light for Caldera St. Station in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you grab the light from the alley way, on the west side of Caldera St. in the Dark Place, make your way to the subway tunnel. You can find it on the corner of Caldera St. and Cord. St. and you can signify it by the light icon on the map. Although the light reveals the subway tunnel entrance in Alan Wake 2, you still need a second light to access the underground area and potentially leave the area. To track down the second light, you’ll need to make your way across the highway, over to the buildings on the east side of Caldera St. in Alan Wake 2.

To do this, grab the light you used to reveal the subway station and make your way underneath the Highline rise. There should be a light at this location that you can use, and you’ll need to apply your light here, exposing a staircase. You can use this staircase to follow the pathway to the other side and reach the east side of Caldera St in Alan Wake 2, where you’ll also find Officer Tim Breaker, who mysteriously disappeared with Saga Anderson in the police station in Bright Falls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the pathway through the buildings, and you’ll find your way over to the east side, where there’s a taxi with a light that you can add to your Angel Lamp. However, when you take the light from the taxi, it becomes a police car, with a siren that constantly goes off. Before you can leave this area, you’ll have to fight a few Taken, defending yourself from this troublesome foe during your Alan Wake 2 playthrough. Now that you have two forms of light, you’ll be able to progress through the Caldera St. Station area and further into the Dark Place.