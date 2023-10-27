All the Dark Place Word of Power Locations in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake has a unique power in the Dark Place, and that’s the use of his words. In Alan Wake 2, while exploring the Dark Place, you can track down Words of Power to enhance Alan’s abilities.

The words of power are in unique locations, and you’ll find them in distinct spirals of words. You have to use your flashlight to unveil the words, unlocking their power to enhance the specific type of skill in Alan’s tree of abilities, which you can upgrade in the Writer’s Room. Here’s what you need to know about every Word of Power location in the Dark Place in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find All Words of Power in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Words of Power appear as spiraled formations you can find while exploring the Dark Place. Although they’re not words Alan remembers writing, if he concentrates and fixates his flashlight on the location, he can further unlock his abilities, making him stronger. In Alan Wake 2, this is one of the best ways to progressively combat the Dark Place and the many entities that are attempting to keep Alan trapped there.

These are all the locations where you can find a Word of Power, unlocking additional abilities for Alan in Alan Wake 2.