A new round of pets was added to Roblox Adopt me, and these pets are incredibly rare. They’re not known as Mythic pets, and you can find them inside of Mythic eggs. These are distinctly different eggs than the ones you’re commonly used to, and to make sure you go after the ones you’re hunting for, you want to grab a specific egg. This guide details how to get a Mythic Egg in Roblox Adopt me.

When you arrive in the Nursury in Roblox Adopt Me, you want to go after the large gumball machine-like container that contains the scaley green eggs. You’ll also need to spend $750 of in-game Roblox Adopt Me currency to purchase one of the eggs inside the container. If you do not have the currency to buy them, you may have to use real-world money or attempt to grind up until you have enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you do, you’ll be able to acquire one of these eggs, and there’s a chance one of the eight Mythic pets that might be inside the egg could be yours. We have a list containing all of those pets right over here.

The Mythic Eggs were added to Roblox Adopt Me on August 19. You want to make sure you go after these pets before a new rotation is added to the game, and they become much harder to gather up in the future.