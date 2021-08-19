All Mythic Egg Pets in Roblox Adopt Me

Acquiring the many creatures in Roblox’s Adopt Me game can be exceedingly difficult but a rewarding experience for those who want to look after these adorable creatures. The creatures inside these eggs vary in rarity, and there are now eight mythical eggs you can add to your collection or trade with other players. This guide details all of the mythic eggs you can find in Roblox Adopt Me.

There are eight of these eggs in total. You can find them in the Nursery, and they are up for adoption. These are all of the creatures you can find inside of those eggs.

Goldhorn

Hydra

Kirin

Merhorse

Phoenix

Sasquatch

Wolpertinger

Wyvern

Whenever you acquire a mythic egg at the Nursery, there’s a chance one of these eight creatures will appear from the infrequent category. Each of the mythic eggs costs $750 of in-game currency for you to use on the gumball machine.

You can expect to spend quite a bit of money, and even more, luck, to acquire these pets. But they’re a worthwhile addition to your collection and even better for trading with other players.

Of the options available, we’d have to say the Merhorse steals our heart, but the Sasquatch is the unusual creature we want to make sure goes to a good home.