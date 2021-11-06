How to get a storage shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.0 update has brought some dramatic changes and much-needed features to the game. The already hugely enjoyable title has really received a lot of polish with this update.

One of the items that have been introduced is the storage shed, a means of accessing your home’s storage without enduring the loading screen of going inside. This might not sound like a big deal, but if you have spent a lot of time and effort building up an island, you know how valuable this can actually be.

Getting a storage shed won’t be easy and it won’t be cheaper, unfortunately. First, you will need to get a fully upgrade house, which means a basement and a top floor. Only then will Tom Nook have the storage expansion as an option when you visit him in Resident Services and speak with him.

You will also need to pay a hefty half a million bells to get access to and expand your house’s storage, and this will finally allow you to get the storage shed. You can then buy the metal storage shed using Nook Miles, or opt for a DIY Recipe for a wooden shed. The DIY Recipe will cost 6000 Nook MIles, as will the fully built shed. Buying the finished shed saves a bit of time, but you can use the recipe more than once, so it’s better long-term value.

Building a wooden storage shed will require 30 Wood, 30 hardwood, 30 softwood, and 10 iron nuggets, so nothing too severe when it comes to materials.