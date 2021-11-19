How to get all free items in Oreburgh City in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Oreburgh City is the first city you’ll encounter with a gym challenge you can take. Upon entering the city, Roark isn’t there. You can grab some goodies before or after tracking him down. We’re going to show you where to get a free Dusk Ball, Heal Ball, Great Ball, and Super Potion.

Dusk Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

The northwest-most building next to the entrance to Oreburgh City (near Oreburgh Gate) has two floors. Go to the second floor and speak to the person closest to the staircase. They’ll offer you a Dusk Ball. Dusk Balls typically have the same catch rates as Pokeballs. When used inside a cave or at night, however, they gain a three times catch rate. With few exceptions, they are the best catching ball you can use when playing at night.

Heal Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the house where you got the Dusk Ball, go to the second floor. The person on the top right side of the room will give you Heal Ball if you have a Zubat in your party. Zubat can be caught in Oreburgh Gate and Oreburgh Mine.

Great Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go north of the Pokémon Center and past the museum. Follow the path until you see a building surrounded by rocks. Once inside, go to the second floor and speak to the person sitting at the table. They’ll give you a free Great Ball. This ball has a slightly better catch rate than Pokeballs.

Super Potion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak to the worker just outside Oreburgh Mine to get a Super Potion. Super Potions heal 60HP to hurt Pokemon, saving you three Potions.