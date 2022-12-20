How to get an ironwood dresser in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You want to have your room look its best while you live on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. An ideal room reflects your personality, and the game has a variety of different furniture pieces available for you to choose from when making your choice. Something you can add to your game is called the ironwood dresser.

What is an ironwood dresser in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Screenshot from Nintendo

The ironwood dresser in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a customizable furniture item which is part of the Ironwood Series. It functions as a wardrobe and allows you to change your clothing in the game and customize the outfits that you have. You can also place smaller items and furniture on top of it.

You can obtain the ironwood dresser from crafting, while its lumber type can be changed to your liking by using customization kits or through Cyrus at Harv’s Island in exchange for 4,500 Bells.

How to get the recipe for ironwood dresser in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot from Nintendo

To craft an ironwood dresser, you first need to obtain the recipe for this item, which can be challenging. You won’t always be able to find them by speaking to villagers or find one on sale in Nook’s Cranny. Instead, you need to rely on the luck of locating it in a message in a bottle.

Messages in a bottle come to your home once a day. You can find them washed up on your beach after the new day starts. When you open it, they come with a message inside of them and a random DIY recipe. Finding the ironwood dresser inside of the bottle is one of the best, easiest ways to locate it. When do you find it, it will require seven wood and four iron nuggets to craft.

In Happy Home Paradise DLC, the ironwood dresser is unlocked for use in designing when doing a vacation home request for Angus, Aurora, Axel, Beardo, Boomer, Boyd, Chabwick, Chief, Curt, Gala, Merry, Miranda, Pompom, Portia, Ribbot, Spike, Sprocket, Tad, Ursala, and Vivian.

How to get more recipes for items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Screenshot from Nintendo

Be diligent in visiting your villagers in their houses to chance upon potential recipes. Once you’ve spent enough time in building a good relationship with them, you can chance upon them crafting a random recipe by talking to them.

The ironwood dresser is a furniture item that can be seen in the homes of Cyd, Drift, and Wolfgang. Because of this, it has a chance to be purchasable if you were invited by any of them.

What are the other items in the Ironwood Furniture Set?

There are a total of ten different furniture items in the Ironwood Furniture Set in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Each of them is available in 5 different color variations: Birch, Teak, Walnut, Old, and Oak. This depends on the wood you use in the crafting recipe. Here are the item requirements for each of the furniture piece in the Ironwood Furniture Set:

Ironwood Bed – 20 Wood, 10 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Cart – 6 Wood, 4 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Chair – 3 Wood, 2 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Clock – 3 Wood, 2 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Cupboard – 12 Wood, 6 Iron Nugget, 1 Ironwood Dresser

Ironwood DIY Workbench – 12 Wood, 6 Iron Nugget, 1 Mini DIY workbench

Ironwood Dresser – 7 Wood, 4 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Kitchenette – 4 Wood, 3 Iron Nugget, 1 Ironwood Dresser, 1 Cutting Board

Ironwood Low-table – 6 Wood, 4 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Table – 12 Wood, 6 Iron Nugget

There are numerous of other tasks to finish in Animal Crossing, such as gathering up all of the bugs, fish, and fossils found throughout the islands, or learning how to make hybrid versions of all the flowers. There’s always something to keep you busy. If you’re a fan of similar games, you may want to check out the 10 best games like Animal Crossing you can play right now.