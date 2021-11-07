How to remodel villagers’ homes in Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

In the game, you join Happy Home and create vacation homes for your clients. In this game, you’ll be able to create a lot of houses for villagers and as you finish a job, you’ll gain more experience and get an idea of what makes a great house. This is even more true as Lottie, Niko, and Wardell teach you new tricks such as accent walls, the ability to create pathways, customize the exterior of the house, and change up the look of the inclines. So, as you learn more and more, you may feel the need to go back and visit your earlier clients to give their homes a much-needed update.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to remodel a villagers’ home, go to Happy Home Network app on your phone. This will bring up a list of your clients. Go to the villager whose home you want to remodel. When you arrive, go to the villager and ask them, “How’s your home?” Here, you can either remodel their home or move them to a different lot. You’ll want to pick the first option. Just like how you were when you first modeled the house, you’re allowed to add or remove items. When you’re done, you’ll be asked if you want to change the theme name, which just means changing the theme from its default name to something custom. When you get back to the resort, you’ll be paid 3,000 Poki for your work.