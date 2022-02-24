While playing Crystal Dust, you may occasionally receive a reward in the form of Crystal Dust for completing certain objectives. Crystal Dust is a valuable commodity that can get you a wide amount of cosmetic rewards. If you want to know how to get and spend Crystal Dust in Swords of Legends Online, read on.

Crystal Dust is first accumulated in two ways: as a daily reward from the Crystal Dust Shop, and also as reward for completing quests in the “Sword Master Adventure”, which is the main storyline. Once you complete certain story objectives, the Sword Master Adventure for each chapter will provide a reward in the form of Crystal Dust and Recruitment Orders, which grants experience to your companions. Tracking your progress through the stories is done the same way as redeeming your rewards — by selecting the Sword Master Adventure option from the main menu in the lower right.

Crystal Dust can be spent in the Shop, specifically under the Crystal Dust tab. With it, you can purchase everything from cosmetic outfits to mounts. However, the offerings in the Crystal Dust shop are different from the Point and Crimson Coin shops, and can only be obtained with Crystal Dust. You will receive five Dust a day, and 60+ dust for every Sword Master Adventure chapter you complete.