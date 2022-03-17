How to get and use Coins of Courage in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has many different game modes for you to participate in, like Abyss Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Chaos Dungeons. But one of the unsung stars of the game is the PvP, which allows you to go head-to-head with other players, utilizing all of your abilities to come out on top. It’s worth doing PvP so you can earn some Coins of Courage, which are a special currency in the game.

Coins of Courage is the primary currency you obtain from the game’s PvP modes, which includes Team Elimination, Deathmatch (a free-for-all mode), and Team Deathmatch. You’ll earn Coins of Courage by winning PvP matches, as well as a weekly bonus based on your current PvP rank.

These coins can be used in a shop that’s yet to be released. This NPC is called the Quartermaster, and you can redeem your coins here. The coins will be usable at the start of the game’s ranked PvP season. You can get ascension materials for gear upgrades, skill point potions, mounts, titles, and more.

Currently, it’s a good idea to stock up on these Coins of Courage so you can get as many materials you need to progress in the game. Master PvP to increase the number of rewards you can get!