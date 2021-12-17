How to get and use the Mr. Hippo magnet in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Hippo Magnet is one of the key items you will need to obtain to progress the story in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. This item is necessary to gain the Daycare Pass later on in the game. To get it, you will need to avoid Chica and a few security robots, so be prepared. Here is how you get and use the Mr. Hippo Magnet in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

How to get the Mr. Hippo Magnet

After you reach the main entrance, you will be tasked with upgrading your Entry Pass at one of the upgrade machines. Unfortunately, Chica is blocking your path. Chica sticks to a set path as long as you don’t get spotted. She will walk in a clockwise motion around the large room with the two staircases, going up the left side and down on the right side.

Wait until Chica is on walking up the left side staircase and you can start walking up the right side staircase. When you get to the top, head to the right. Go down the hallway and through the door. There will be a security bot on the other side. Avoid the bot and make your way down the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the room at the bottom of the stairs, look for a stand with a present on it. Grab the present off the stand to obtain the Mr. Hippo Magnet.

How to use the Mr. Hippo Magnet

Now that you have obtained the magnet, head out the doors in the room where you found it. You will need to make your way back upstairs. This time, however, you will be going to the left into the Faz-Pad room. Be careful of the security bot in the room. Go to the far side and through the kitchen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the next door and follow the hallways. The hallways will lead you back downstairs and let you out next to the upgrade machine. It will be on your left when you exit the hallways. After trying to upgrade your pass, the machine will eat it. Use the magnet on the machine to have it spit out a Daycare Pass.