How to get and use the Power Pass in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, leveling up is absolutely part of the experience. As you move about the world of Arkesia, mired in conspiracies and ancient myths, you’ll slowly earn levels that give your character more power to bear on their foes.

Yet after completing the entirety of the campaign once, it isn’t uncommon to look at the leveling grind as an unfortunate step that must be completed to reach end-game content. With that in mind, Lost Ark has a unique mechanic called Power Passes.

Players can use Power Passes to quickly level a character up to compress the leveling experience up to 50 via a new story told by Beatrice. Along with quick levels, players will also receive the level-appropriate gear and abilities before being loosed onto Arkesia.

Players can earn only two Power Passes: the first is by completing the main quest of Lost Ark. Once that Power Pass is used, players will receive one additional Power Pass. Additional Power Passes are currently not available in the in-game shop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the Power Pass, players need to be at the character select screen. Select the character that you want to level, and then the golden button at the bottom, titled ‘Powerpass.’ If you have one available, you will be offered a confirmation screen, and then the pass will be used.