How to get and use the Screwdriver in Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Screwdriver is an important tool that you will need to use when traveling around the pizzaplex. Of course, you won’t get this tool right away. It comes after a bit of hard work and dodging killer animatronics. Here is how you get and use the Screwdriver in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

How to get the Screwdriver

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Screwdriver, you will first need to deal with Roxanne and Montgomery as they search for you around the prize counter room. After you fail to get into the VIP area, Freddy will tell you that you need to take the elevator in the prize counter room. Head to the elevator and step inside. You will get a cutscene where Vanessa stops you from taking the elevator. After the cutscene, you will wake up in the lost and found. Look to your left for a present that contains the Screwdriver.

How to use the Screwdriver

The Screwdriver is used to gain access to new areas. The first place you will need to use it is on the vents in the lost and found. Walk up to the vent and press X if you are using an Xbox controller, Square if you are using a Playstation controller, or the E key if you are using a keyboard. Make sure to hurry because Vanny will be right behind you.