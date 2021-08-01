How to get ascended gear in Guild Wars 2

Ascended equipment is the second highest tier of equipment in Guild Wars 2, being generally stronger than Exotic Gear, but often a little worse than Legendary Gear. There are four main ways to get Ascended Gear: Achievements, Crafting, Looting, and Vending.

Achievements

The following achievements award Ascended Equipment.

Ascended Armor Achievements

Ambrite Weapon Collection – One piece of your choice.

Leystone Armor – One piece of your choice.

Bioluminescence – One piece of your choice.

The Sun Is Silent for This One – One piece of your choice with Grieving stats.

The Best Offense – One piece of your choice.

Envoy Armor I: Experimental Armor and Envoy Armor II: Refined Armor – All six pieces of a single weight.

Ascended Weapon Achievements

Gold Fractal Master

Machined Weapons collection

War Cache of the Twin Dynasts

Primordus Weapons collection

Specialization Collections

Heart of Thorns

Path of Fire

Knight of the Thorn

The King Toad and The Storm Wizard

Ascended Trinket Achievements

Living World Season 2 achievements

Dungeon collections

Heart of Thorns: Act 1 Mastery, Heart of Thorns: Act 2 Mastery, and Heart of Thorns: Act 3 Mastery

Heart of Thorns: Act 4 Mastery

Path of Fire: Act 1 Mastery, Act 2 Mastery and Act 3 Mastery

Icebrood Saga: Episode 4 – Jormag Rising Significant Otter achievement

Legendary Trinkets collections

Ascended Back Items Achievements

Heart of Thorns

Path of Fire

Crafting

Crafting is a great way to acquire or accelerate the acquisition of Ascended gear. You can craft Grandmaster Marks to exchange for ascended marks, or craft the equipment yourself if you have the recipe, the items, and the skill requirements. The skill requirements for each kind of equipment are as follows:

Armor: Level 500 Armorsmith, Leatherwork, and/or Tailor.

Weapon: Level 500 Artificer, Huntsman, and/or Weaponsmith.

Looting

Ascended items have a small chance of dropping off of certain kinds of events, including Daily Fractals, Raid Bosses, and World versus World rank ups.

Vending

Most ascended items can be purchased from vendors, usually after a certain requirement has been met, like completing an achievement.