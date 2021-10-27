How to get atop the wrecked ship and follow the monster in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

You are so close to Hellbender’s fortress that you can almost taste the money you’ll steal from her. After encountering a hazardous ice creature, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy find themselves needing to climb a wrecked ship. The spoils await you and here’s how to get atop it.

Once you encounter the wrecked Nova ship, you’ll find that there’s a reactor unit below one of its wings. The team tells you that you’ll need to shoot it down, but from this angle, you’ll never be able to drop it from its engulfed moss. Instead, scan the area, and you’ll find a portion of the wall that’s marked in yellow. This is where Gamora comes in. Select her by holding the left shoulder button and pressing triangle (Y or X on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch). Then select where you’d like her to go and place her on the highlighted wall section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

She’ll then grip onto the midpart of the wall and will give you a lift up. Now that you’re up there, shoot the white moss attached to the reactor to make it fall down. Next, tell Drax to carry it by highlighting the reactor with the left shoulder button and pressing circle (B or A on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch). There are resources and a collectible you can find if you bring the reactor to the right-hand side and climb a cliff. However, we’ll focus on how to proceed with the task at hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Have Drax carry the heavy bunker below the cockpit of the ship where you’ll find a rusted blue metal surface. You’ll see some wiring on the top of the ship. Select Gamora once again and have her cut the wiring, now that she has a platform to help her reach. You’ll now be able to get atop the wrecked ship.