How to get Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a core material for several weapons and armor sets. You’ll want to grab it while exploring a region. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to track Awegite. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Awegite

The Awegite mineral frequently appears in mining crops in the Shrine Ruins. However, you won’t be able to find them in every Shine Ruin region. Instead, it will only drop while playing through Master Rank hunting quests and expeditions. You may want to explore the Shrine Ruins using an expedition quest if you’re exclusively trying to hunt this down. Although, grabbing quests to complete monster hunts simultaneously is a good way to earn multiple types of materials alongside these excursions.

These are all locations you can find mining outcrops while exploring the Shrine Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can effectively grab a handful of outcrops on the southern part of the map and then find several closer to the north. For those completing hunting questions while grabbing these locations, we recommend grabbing ones to the south first and then fast-traveling to the north camp to grab the final ones.

Finding a route that works for you when hunting a monster to collect these resources is always a good idea. Unlike the monsters, the mining locations do not fight back. Battling against a monster will also give these locations time to respawn so you can revisit a node you’ve already harvested.