Crafting is a large portion of what you will be doing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the games, you will be crafting food items as well as Technical Machines to help your pokémon grow stronger and learn new moves. Materials gathered from pokémon are needed if you want to make TMs and one of these many materials comes from the pre-evolved form of Marill; Azurill. This guide will show you how to get Azurill Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Azurill Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to other materials like Lechonk Hair, Azurill Fur comes straight from the pokémon that is in its name. If you want to get your hands on some Azurill Fur, you will first need to know where you can find this adorable pokémon. Luckily, you won’t have to travel very far from your character’s home since Azurill can be found fairly early on in the games.

Azurill is a water type pokémon. As such, you will typically find this mon near the water such as rivers, ponds, and even the ocean. That doesn’t mean you can find Azurill all over the map. You will mainly spot this pokémon early in the game around South Province Area One and South Province Area Four. Look around the waterways in these locations to find plenty of Azurill roaming about.

If you want to get your hands on some Azurill Fur, you will need to either defeat or capture one. You will get one or two tufts of fur each time you capture or defeat an Azurill in battle. Since Azurill is a water-type pokémon, you will want to make sure to bring an electric-type to easily take it down. Azurill Fur can be used to craft the TM 002 Charm.