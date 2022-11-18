Crafting is a large part of what you will be doing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Whether it is crafting sandwiches or Technical Machines, you will need to collect the appropriate materials to make them. TMs require materials that you gather from various pokémon and one of the materials you can gather is Wiglett Sand which is used to make some pretty good moves. This guide will show you how to get Wiglett Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Wiglett Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wiglett is a Pokémon unique to the Paldea region that looks strangely like Diglett. Despite the resemblance, Wiglett is a completely different species of pokémon. If you want to get your hands on its sand, you will first need to know where you can find Wiglett. This is pretty easy since you can actually find Wiglett fairly early into your journey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wiglett loves to live on beaches and since you start the game near a beach, you can find Wiglett pretty easily. After progressing to the point where you have made it to Los Platos. Follow the river to the east of the small town to find a beach where Wiglett is located. You can find Wiglett in four different areas around the Paldea Region as indicated by the habitat map above.

To get Wiglett Sand, you will need to either defeat or capture Wiglett in the wild. Doing either will get you one or two Wiglett Sand as a reward. Wiglett likes to hide in the sand when you get close to it so make sure you throw a pokéball from a distance to battle it. Remember that you can sneak by pressing the B button and throw a pokéball by pressing ZR.