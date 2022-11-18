How to get Lechonk Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players exploring the brilliantly colorful world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will notice that they may need a few new materials as they progress onwards. These materials could be used for many things, but primarily are used for crafting TMs at Pokémon Centers and turning it in for LP, or League Points. One such material is Lechonk Hair, and players will find themselves needing it early on in the game — here’s how to get it.

How to find Lechonk Hair

Lechonk’s are a new Pokémon to Generation 9, large pig-like creatures that are readily found in the early stages of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Defeating these wild Lechonk’s will offer a single Lechonk Hair for use. This item is immediately and automatically placed in the inventory of the player upon knocking wild Lechonk’s unconscious. It should be noted that Lechonk’s defeated in Pokémon trainer battles will not offer the material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will not need to manually defeat Lechonk’s either — loosing your Pokémon to wander will let it auto-battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. When your Pokémon defeats a wild Lechonk, the material will be placed in your inventory at the same time your Pokémon are leveling up. The easiest place to find Lechonk Hair is at the beginning of the title, along the sides of the Poco Path. It’s an easy experience gain for your Pokémon squad as well, so spend a few minutes gathering this resource while gaining a leveling edge against upcoming trainers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keeping an active Pokémon out and walking about this initial area can help greatly for material gathering and harvesting. As auto battles work based on level and elemental advantages, try to keep a Pokémon out that matches the region, and can also handle the wild creatures the may spawn. They can even find items for you, such as berries!