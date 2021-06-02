How to get Battlefield 4 free with Amazon Prime Gaming Rewards

Every month, Amazon Prime rewards roll out and offer a handful of exclusive rewards from across the industry for players to benefit from if they have an Amazon Prime account. The rewards vary from free copies of games, exclusive skins, and event in-game currency, depending on the reward bundle.

For June 2021, Amazon Prime Games is offering Battlefield 4 as a free game for those with an Amazon Prime account. If you do not have one, you can sign-up for one before the offer ends to claim the game, along with other rewards offered with the subscription. Once you have the subscription, log in at Amazon.com to claim the rewards. You can find the Battlefield 4 offer at the bottom underneath the category for Games with Prime.

Once you claim the offer, the next step is to make sure you have Origin downloaded. If you do not have Origin downloaded, you will not be able to play the game. The offer is only available through Origin. However, you can still play with others across PC, but it does not extend to other platforms, such as Xbox or PlayStation. The offer is only available until June 21, 2021. Other games include Batman – The Telltale Stories, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Mugsters, Spitkiss, and Frog Climbers.