There are many important resources in Ark: Survival Evolved. Some of them are vital for building and construction, others for keeping you and your tame alive. Then there are the most essential which are needed for obtaining tames in the first place. Narcotics are the most important part of the taming process in Ark: Survival Evolved, and the higher-tier Narcotics require the use of Biotoxins. In this guide, we’ll detail how to obtain Biotoxin in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What Biotoxin does in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biotoxin has several different uses, but the most important, as mentioned, is as a Narcotic ingredient. On its own, Biotoxin can be force-fed to already knocked-out creatures to increase their Torpor bar or to yourself if you’re feeling particularly tired. The Biotoxin is also needed to craft Shocking Tranquilizing Darts used in the Longneck Rifle for taming.

Biotoxin is also needed for taming some creatures. Particularly for taming the Electrophorus, the shocking eel of the oceans in Ark.

How to get Biotoxin in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biotoxin is obtained based on the map you’re playing on. The primary and most commonly used source of Biotoxin is the Cnidaria or jellyfish, which lurk in the ocean. You’ll have to kill these shocking creatures, but there is a certain degree of difficulty to this. The Cnidaria is infamous for knocking players off their tames and keeping them in a stun lock. As such, the best creatures for dealing with the Cnidaria are the Basilosaurus and the Tusoteuthis. The Cnidaria is limited only to maps with the ocean and are not found on:

Scorched Earth.

Extinction.

You can also get Biotoxin from the red colored mushrooms on the Aberration map. They’ll shoot up spores that can choke you, but if you’re using a Stegosaurus, the spores shouldn’t be able to reach you. You can also wear a Hazard Suit or Tek Suit to protect yourself.

There is no way to obtain Biotoxin on the Extinction map unless you are using the S+ Grinder, which can convert resources as needed. This means that you’ll be able unable to craft Shocking Darts unless you travel to another map.