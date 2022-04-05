How to get Blue Milk Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You’ll be able to play multiple characters throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game. These characters appear throughout the franchise, some more notable than others. A character not in the game, but one you can still acquire, is Blue Milk Luke Skywalker. It’s important to note this character is not in the game, but there is a physical version of this character. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Blue Milk Luke Skywalker from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Blue Milk Luke Skywalker Lego figure is available only if you purchase the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition. When you pre-order this copy, you’ll also be buying this figure. However, you cannot buy the digital version of this game. Instead, you’ll need to make sure you buy the physical copy. When you order the physical copy of this game, you’ll be requesting to have the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker figure sent to you.

Image via StarWars.com

After ordering the Deluxe Version of the game, you’ll need to wait a set amount of time before it arrives at your door. When it arrives, you’ll receive the game, along with the figure. Again, the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker is not available in the game, but it is a physical item.