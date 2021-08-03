How to get Boba Tea in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Some new items have arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Fireworks Festival. The items were added in update 1.11.0, and include the addition of Boba Tea that you can drink in the game. This is a great addition, as people can now enjoy their creations in the game with a nice cup of tea as the fireworks explode overhead.

Getting Boba Tea is quite simple. All players need to do is wait until each Sunday during the Fireworks Festival. Between 7 PM and midnight, Redd will set up a stall called Redd’s Raffle. This can be found outside the town hall and the Resident Services.

Speak with Redd and you can purchase a Raffle Tickets for 500 Bells each, and this will let you win a prize. There are twenty-four different prizes that you can win, and one of those prizes is the Boba Tea.

Red Sparkler

Blue Sparkler

Fountain Firework

Bubble Blower

Uchiwa Fan

Pinwheel

Tweeter

Blue Balloon

Red Balloon

Yellow Balloon

Green Balloon

Pink Balloon

Ramune Soda Frozen Treat

Orange Frozen Treat

Chocolate Frozen treat

Plain Cotton Candy

Melon Cotton Candy

Ramune Soda Cotton Candy

Strawberry Cotton Candy

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Coffee

Boba Strawberry Tea

Boba Mango Tea

Boba Green Tea

At just 500 Bells for each ticket, you can happily spam tickets until you have collected all the different types of tea that are up for grabs as prizes.