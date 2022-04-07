How to get Boniface’s Soul in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Boniface’s Souls is one of the legendary pistols you can find during your time in the Wonderlands. This weapon is very powerful and has a great fire rate. The best part of this Feriore pistol is that when you throw it to reload, it homes in on enemies and explodes on impact. This explosion can deal massive AOE damage depending on how much of the clip is left in the gun when you throw it. Here is how you can get Boniface’s Soul in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few ways you can get your hands on Boniface’s Soul in the Wonderlands. First, this weapon can drop from almost any enemy because it is a world drop. World drop items are able to drop from any notable loot source. These sources include bosses, minibosses, regular enemies, chests, and even Loot Dice. Next, you can also obtain this item from the Chaos Chamber. This weapon can drop from any source in the Chaos Chamber but it is easiest to obtain from the rabbit statues at the end of a Chaos Chamber run.

The last way you can get this weapon is by farming it. Despite being a world drop, there is a specific enemy that has a higher drop rate for this item. That enemy is the Mushroom Healer. You can find the Mushroom Healer in Weepwild Dankness. From the entrance to the area, follow the path until it splits and take the path on the right. You will find the Mushroom Healer in Snot’s Pot which is a little bit past the Murph’s Village. Remember to increase your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary items. You can increase this stat by finding the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.