Bulma is one of the best farm units in Anime Origins, making her a valuable addition to almost any team. Here's how to get Bulma and what makes her so useful.

Bulma (Bluma in-game) is the best farm unit in Anime Origins, and she is absolutely mandatory for clearing the most difficult content. She’s a Mythic unit that specializes in generating additional income, making her particularly useful in longer stages and game modes. Here’s how to get Bulma in Anime Origins and why she’s worth adding to your team.

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How to Get Bulma in Anime Origins

Bulma (Bluma in-game) is a Mythic unit in Anime Origins that you can obtain by summoning on the Standard Banner (0.25% overall chance if she is the main featured Mythic unit). The best way to get her is to wait for her to be the main featured unit, which increases her odds of appearing to 50% whenever you roll a Mythic. If she is one of the secondary featured units, that chance will be 20%.

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Note that if she is not featured, she will have only a 1% chance to drop whenever you roll a Mythic unit. If you’re trying to target her, do not waste your summons when she is not one of the featured units. You can check which units are featured at any time while you’re in the main lobby.

Is Bluma Worth Getting?

Yes, Bluma is absolutely worth getting, as she is the strongest farm unit in AO right now, especially for long game modes where her evolution passive can ramp up. Her evo passive increases her money generation by up to +30%, depending on how many enemies you’ve defeated so far on that stage.

Bulma Anime Origins FAQ

Q: How do you get Bluma in Anime Origins? A: You can get Bluma by summoning on the Standard Banner.

Q: What rarity is Bluma? A: Bluma is a Mythic-rarity unit.

Q: Is Bluma good in Anime Origins? A: Yes, Bluma is considered one of the best farm units, especially for longer game modes.

Q: Is Bluma good for Infinite Mode? A: Yes, her default stats and evo passive make her the best option for Infinite Mode.

Q: What is the Bluma evolution passive? A: The Bluma (Data Analyst) passive gives you up to +30% Income, depending on how many enemies you’ve defeated so far on that stage.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Bluma in Anime Origins. If you’re looking for more helpful Roblox content, including our complete list of Anime Origins codes, be sure to visit the Roblox guides section here at Gamepur!

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