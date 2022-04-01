How to get called to the majors in MLB The Show 22’s Road to the Show

The main goal for any baseball player is to reach the big leagues. Major League Baseball is the absolute pinnacle of competition in the sport, where the very best from anywhere on Earth come to play. In MLB The Show 22, how quickly you make your way to the top will rely heavily on your attributes and the situation surrounding your ballplayer. Here is how to get promoted to the majors in MLB The Show 22’s Road to the Show mode.

When you create your ballplayer, you will decide what areas of the game they excel at by choosing their Archetype and then progress them by playing games and modifying their loadout. When looking at your player’s future, you should first see who is ahead of him on the organization’s depth chart. That is your competition between where you are now and starting in the majors. Raise your overall attribute points, and you will eventually leap over them and get more playing opportunities.

To directly increase your ballplayer’s attributes, play every game and do training on the side. Simulating will be wasted time on your player, as they get season stats but will not gain attribute points. Take advantage of every situation you can to make your player better. To make this easier, be on the lookout for better equipment and perks so you can perform better in games. Additionally, upgrade your Archetype.

If you are in an organization with a superstar in your position, there are a couple of ways to go around this. First, suppose you are being blocked from the majors because you are behind someone like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In that case, your manager will eventually call you into his office and ask you how you feel about changing positions. If you do, they will move you somewhere on the field they think you can excel in and where they have a weak point. If you refuse, things will continue the way they are, or you will be traded to another team.