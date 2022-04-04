How to get cover athletes in MLB The Show 22

The Cover Athletes in the Legends & Flashbacks section of Diamond Dynasty are a look at past and current superstars in baseball that have been front and center on The Show. These cards are all diamond level acquisitions that can fill out your entire lineup on their own. If you end up collecting all 12 cards, you will be given a Diamond 96 OVR Joe Mauer that will be highly sought after on the Marketplace. Here is how to get the Cover Athlete cards in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty.

Cover Athlete Packs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main and best way to get the Cover Athlete players is by opening the packs associated with the group. When you open one, you get to choose one of the 12 players to add to your collection. As of this writing, the only way to acquire a Cover Athlete pack is by purchasing the MVP and Deluxe editions of MLB The Show 22. You only get one pack with your purchase, but there is a possibility that they become available to buy with Stubs later down the road during an event. For now, though, there is only one other way to get these cards.

Marketplace

Screenshot by Gamepur

When players acquire any card in Diamond Dynasty, they can put it up for sale on the in-game Marketplace. You can go there and search for the card you are looking for or go to the Cover Athletes section in Legends & Flashbacks in Collections. Put your cursor on the card you want and press Square on PlayStation, Y on Nintendo Switch, or X on Xbox to bring up a side menu. Select View in Marketplace, and you will be directly taken to see what offers there are for that card right now.