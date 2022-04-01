All Collection Rewards in MLB The Show 22

Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 22 is all about collecting cards with the absolute best ballplayers ever to take the field so you can create the ultimate baseball team. Doing this can be easier said than done without opening up your wallet and will take a lot of luck if you are merely opening packs to get your players. However, if you get certain players through events or the marketplace, you can complete collections and get rewarded for them. Here are all of the collection rewards in MLB The Show 22.

Starter Collections

Collect Common Players – Stubs

Collect Infielders – Stubs

Collect Outfielders – Stubs

Collect Pitchers – Stubs

Collect Stadiums – Stubs

Collect Equipment – Stubs

Collect Unlockables – Stubs

Collect Bat Skins – one Show Pack and Stubs

Collect Uniforms – Stubs

First Collection – Stubs

Live Series

All MLB – 99 Diamond Randy Johnson, 10,000 Stubs

All AL – 99 Diamond Frank Thomas, 6,000 Stubs

All NL – 99 Diamond Roberto Clemente, 6,000 Stubs

All AL East – 96 Diamond Mike Mussina, 2,000 Stubs

All AL Central – 93 Diamond Grady Sizemore, 2,000 Stubs

All AL West – 96 Diamond Michael Young, 2,000 Stubs

All NL East – 97 Diamond Chase Utley, 2,000 Stubs

All NL Central – 92 Diamond Prince Fielder, 2,000 Stubs

All NL West – 96 Diamond Kenley Jensen, 2,000 Stubs

Free Agents – Packs and Stubs

Baltimore Orioles – 82 Gold Darren O’Day and Stubs

Boston Red Sox – 88 Diamond Kevin Youkilis and Stubs

New York Yankees – 89 Diamond Gary Sanchez and Stubs

Tampa Bay Rays – 85 Diamond Jose Alvarado and Stubs

Toronto Blue Jays – 91 Diamond Tom Henke and Stubs

Chicago White Sox – 90 Diamond Ray Durham and Stubs

Cleveland Guardians – 88 Diamond Jim Thome and Stubs

Detroit Tigers – 81 Gold Hal Newhouser and Stubs

Kansas City Royals – 86 Diamond Eric Hosmer and Stubs

Minnesota Twins – 86 Diamond Justin Morneau and Stubs

Houston Astros – 92 Diamond Dallas Keuchel and Stubs

Anaheim Angels – 95 Diamond Troy Glaus and Stubs

Oakland Athletics – 82 Gold Rollie Fingers and Stubs

Seattle Mariners – 85 Diamond Edgar Martinez and Stubs

Texas Rangers – 85 Diamond Mike Napoli and Stubs

Atlanta Braves – 94 Diamond Hank Aaron and Stubs

Miami Marlins – 84 Gold Gary Sheffield and Stubs

New York Mets – 96 Diamond Gary Carter and Stubs

Philadelphia Phillies – 87 Diamond Mike Schmidt and Stubs

Washington Nationals – 87 Diamond Stephen Strasburg and Stubs

Chicago Cubs – 84 Gold Kyle Hendricks and Stubs

Cincinnati Reds – 83 Gold Tony Perez and Stubs

Milwaukee Brewers – 90 Diamond Robin Yount and Stubs

Pittsburgh Pirates – 92 Gold Willie Stargell and Stubs

St. Louis Cardinals – 85 Diamond Lee Smith and Stubs

Arizona Diamondbacks – 85 Diamond Brandon Webb and Stubs

Colorado Rockies – 84 Gold Larry Walker and Stubs

Los Angeles Dodgers – 94 Diamond Kirk Gibson and Stubs

San Diego Padres – 93 Diamond Tony Gwynn and Stubs

San Francisco Giants – 84 Gold Willie McCovey and Stubs

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T. – G.O.A.T. Bat Skin, Stubs, Icon, Banner, and Show Packs

Legends and Flashbacks

Cover Athletes – 96 Diamond Joe Mauer and Stubs

Takashi Okazaki – Show Pack and Stubs

Milestone – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs

Signature – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs

Awards – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs

Prime – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs

2 nd Half Heroes – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs

Half Heroes – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs Faces of the Franchise – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, Show Pack, and Stubs

Prospect – 91 Diamond Adley Rutschman, Show Packs, and Stubs

Rookie – 86 Diamond Mark Prior and Stubs

Breakout – 89 Diamond Dave Parker and Stubs

All-Star – 85 Diamond Joe Nathan and Stubs

Veteran – 87 Diamond Andrelton Simmons and Stubs

Postseason – Show Packs and Stubs

Stadiums

Classic – Polo Grounds and Stubs

MLB Stadiums – Show Packs and Stubs

Minor League Stadiums – Show Pack and Stubs

Uniforms

AL Throwbacks – Mid-Century Groundbreakers Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs

NL Throwbacks – Expansion Era Boomers Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs

MLB Alternates – Long Ball Beasts Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs

MLB Home Road & BP – Show Packs and Stubs

MiLB Uniforms – Show Packs and Stubs

Unlockables and Equipment (all come with the named reward and Stubs)

Animations & Celebrations

Audio Calls

Bat Grips

Bat Skins

Batting Gloves

Bats

Catcher Masks

Chest Protectors

Cleats

Compression Sleeves

Shin Guards

Socks

Stadium Sounds

Wrist Guards

My Ballplayer