All Collection Rewards in MLB The Show 22
Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 22 is all about collecting cards with the absolute best ballplayers ever to take the field so you can create the ultimate baseball team. Doing this can be easier said than done without opening up your wallet and will take a lot of luck if you are merely opening packs to get your players. However, if you get certain players through events or the marketplace, you can complete collections and get rewarded for them. Here are all of the collection rewards in MLB The Show 22.
Starter Collections
- Collect Common Players – Stubs
- Collect Infielders – Stubs
- Collect Outfielders – Stubs
- Collect Pitchers – Stubs
- Collect Stadiums – Stubs
- Collect Equipment – Stubs
- Collect Unlockables – Stubs
- Collect Bat Skins – one Show Pack and Stubs
- Collect Uniforms – Stubs
- First Collection – Stubs
Live Series
- All MLB – 99 Diamond Randy Johnson, 10,000 Stubs
- All AL – 99 Diamond Frank Thomas, 6,000 Stubs
- All NL – 99 Diamond Roberto Clemente, 6,000 Stubs
- All AL East – 96 Diamond Mike Mussina, 2,000 Stubs
- All AL Central – 93 Diamond Grady Sizemore, 2,000 Stubs
- All AL West – 96 Diamond Michael Young, 2,000 Stubs
- All NL East – 97 Diamond Chase Utley, 2,000 Stubs
- All NL Central – 92 Diamond Prince Fielder, 2,000 Stubs
- All NL West – 96 Diamond Kenley Jensen, 2,000 Stubs
- Free Agents – Packs and Stubs
- Baltimore Orioles – 82 Gold Darren O’Day and Stubs
- Boston Red Sox – 88 Diamond Kevin Youkilis and Stubs
- New York Yankees – 89 Diamond Gary Sanchez and Stubs
- Tampa Bay Rays – 85 Diamond Jose Alvarado and Stubs
- Toronto Blue Jays – 91 Diamond Tom Henke and Stubs
- Chicago White Sox – 90 Diamond Ray Durham and Stubs
- Cleveland Guardians – 88 Diamond Jim Thome and Stubs
- Detroit Tigers – 81 Gold Hal Newhouser and Stubs
- Kansas City Royals – 86 Diamond Eric Hosmer and Stubs
- Minnesota Twins – 86 Diamond Justin Morneau and Stubs
- Houston Astros – 92 Diamond Dallas Keuchel and Stubs
- Anaheim Angels – 95 Diamond Troy Glaus and Stubs
- Oakland Athletics – 82 Gold Rollie Fingers and Stubs
- Seattle Mariners – 85 Diamond Edgar Martinez and Stubs
- Texas Rangers – 85 Diamond Mike Napoli and Stubs
- Atlanta Braves – 94 Diamond Hank Aaron and Stubs
- Miami Marlins – 84 Gold Gary Sheffield and Stubs
- New York Mets – 96 Diamond Gary Carter and Stubs
- Philadelphia Phillies – 87 Diamond Mike Schmidt and Stubs
- Washington Nationals – 87 Diamond Stephen Strasburg and Stubs
- Chicago Cubs – 84 Gold Kyle Hendricks and Stubs
- Cincinnati Reds – 83 Gold Tony Perez and Stubs
- Milwaukee Brewers – 90 Diamond Robin Yount and Stubs
- Pittsburgh Pirates – 92 Gold Willie Stargell and Stubs
- St. Louis Cardinals – 85 Diamond Lee Smith and Stubs
- Arizona Diamondbacks – 85 Diamond Brandon Webb and Stubs
- Colorado Rockies – 84 Gold Larry Walker and Stubs
- Los Angeles Dodgers – 94 Diamond Kirk Gibson and Stubs
- San Diego Padres – 93 Diamond Tony Gwynn and Stubs
- San Francisco Giants – 84 Gold Willie McCovey and Stubs
G.O.A.T.
- G.O.A.T. – G.O.A.T. Bat Skin, Stubs, Icon, Banner, and Show Packs
Legends and Flashbacks
- Cover Athletes – 96 Diamond Joe Mauer and Stubs
- Takashi Okazaki – Show Pack and Stubs
- Milestone – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs
- Signature – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs
- Awards – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs
- Prime – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs
- 2nd Half Heroes – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack and Stubs
- Faces of the Franchise – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, Show Pack, and Stubs
- Prospect – 91 Diamond Adley Rutschman, Show Packs, and Stubs
- Rookie – 86 Diamond Mark Prior and Stubs
- Breakout – 89 Diamond Dave Parker and Stubs
- All-Star – 85 Diamond Joe Nathan and Stubs
- Veteran – 87 Diamond Andrelton Simmons and Stubs
- Postseason – Show Packs and Stubs
Stadiums
- Classic – Polo Grounds and Stubs
- MLB Stadiums – Show Packs and Stubs
- Minor League Stadiums – Show Pack and Stubs
Uniforms
- AL Throwbacks – Mid-Century Groundbreakers Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs
- NL Throwbacks – Expansion Era Boomers Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs
- MLB Alternates – Long Ball Beasts Uniforms, Show Packs, and Stubs
- MLB Home Road & BP – Show Packs and Stubs
- MiLB Uniforms – Show Packs and Stubs
Unlockables and Equipment (all come with the named reward and Stubs)
- Animations & Celebrations
- Audio Calls
- Bat Grips
- Bat Skins
- Batting Gloves
- Bats
- Catcher Masks
- Chest Protectors
- Cleats
- Compression Sleeves
- Shin Guards
- Socks
- Stadium Sounds
- Wrist Guards
My Ballplayer
- Dynamic Perks – Choice Packs, Show Pack, and Stubs
- Batting Perks – Choice Packs, Show Pack, and Stubs
- Utility Perks – Choice Packs, Show Pack, and Stubs
- Pitching Perks – Choice Packs, Show Pack, and Stubs