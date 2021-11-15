How to get Credits in Halo Infinite

Credits are the premium currency that you’ll be able to purchase in Halo Infinite multiplayer. You’ll be actively using Credits throughout your journey in your multiplayer journey, especially if you plan on buying the premium Battle Pass options for each season or you want to purchase specific armor customization options for your Spartan character. Here’s what you need to know about getting Credits in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Many of the credits you’re going to be acquiring will be through the Halo Infinite multiplayer store. Therefore, you should see the option on the fourth tab of the main menu. It should say ‘Shop.’ From there, the opportunity to purchase Credits for Halo Infinite will be on the lower left of your screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you should see several different options available to you to purchase the premium currency. If you want access to the premium version of the Halo Infinite battle pass, you will need to purchase credits to unlock it, giving you access to several of the exclusive rewards. Alternatively, you may want to buy a cosmetic armor, weapon, or vehicle skin to display on your account. All of the items offered in the Halo Infinite multiplayer store are entirely cosmetic.

After you purchase Credits for your account, you will need to restart the Halo Infinite application. They do not appear until after you relaunch the game.