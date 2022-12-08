There are a lot of different materials and ingredients for you to discover as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While some materials are used to evolve pokémon, most are used to create TMs at the TM Machines sprinkled around the map. Cryogonal Ice is just one of the many materials that you can find throughout the games and it comes from the crystallizing pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Cryogonal Ice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Cryogonal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with pokémon from previous titles in the franchise and Cryogonal is one of them. This pokémon resembles an icy snowflake and isn’t afraid to approach you should you enter the territory it resides. When you go searching for this Cryogonal, make sure to bring a pokémon that knows fire-type moves since Cryogonal is an ice-type. This will make battling a bit easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Cryogonal’s habitat data, this pokémon only resides in the northern part of the Paldea region in the area known as Glaseado Mountain. Unfortunately, Cryogonal doesn’t appear everywhere on the mountain and can only be found around the peaks. Despite only spawning in a small portion of the mountains, Cryogonal is not difficult to track down and spawns pretty frequently.

If you want to get your hands on some Cryogonal Ice, you will need to battle this pokémon in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Cryogonal, you will get a few of this material added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material by participating in auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against this pokémon. Like other materials, Cryogonal Ice is used to craft TMs and is needed to make TM135 Ice Beam and TM143 Blizzard.