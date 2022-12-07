Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients for you to track down and collect as you explore the cast reaches of the Paldea region. A majority of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Sandygast Sand is just one of the many materials that exist in the games and it comes from the sand heap pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Sandygast Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sandygast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like many of the pokémon that appear in Scarlet and Violet, Sandygast comes from one of the earlier generations in the franchise. This pokémon looks like a pile of sand with a shovel sticking out of it and is a ghost/ground-type. There are a few locations where you can locate Sandygast in the games, but luckily, this pokémon is a pretty common spawn in the areas it calls home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Sandygast’s habitat data, you can only find this pokémon in three areas around the Paldea region; West Province Area Two, East Province Area Two, and South Province Area Five. This pokémon loves the sand and will spawn on beaches in these areas. Take note that Sandygast dislikes the rain and will therefore not spawn whenever it is raining outside. You shouldn’t have a problem locating this pokémon since it spawns pretty frequently.

If you want to get your hands on some Sandygast Sand, you will need to battle Sandygast and Palossand in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get a few Sandygast Sand added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against these pokémon. Sandygast Sand is used to craft TM028 Bulldoze, TM051 Sandstorm, and TM114 Shadow Ball.