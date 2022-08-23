How to get Cutting Edge materials in Saints Row

There are a lot of things to unlock in Saints Row. One of the things you can unlock is Cutting Edge materials. From the beginning of the game, you will be able to see an option for Cutting Edge materials as soon as you make your character. From there, every time you edit a piece of clothing on your character or change a part of a car, you will see the Cutting Edge materials option. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t tell you how to unlock these materials.

How to unlock Cutting Edge materials in Saints Row

Before you can unlock the Cutting Edge materials, you first need to grow your empire. You can grow your empire using the Empire Table at your headquarters. You will need to get your empire to tier three. This is done by building six business ventures and completing the missions for two of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the business ventures taken care of, you will unlock the mission called “Body of Evidence.” This mission does not take long to complete. Once it is complete, you will have access to tier three business ventures at the Empire Table. Among these business ventures is Cutting Edge. This shop will cost you $400,000 to build.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Cutting Edge business venture built, you will gain access to Edith’s Vision Journal tasks. These tasks require you to go to areas marked on the map and take a picture of a material that is described in the information on the map. Once you take a picture of the material, it will become unlocked in the customization menus.