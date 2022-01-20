How to get Dark Magician in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There are not many cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! that are more known than the Dark Magician. Dark Magician was Yami Yugi’s ace monster, as the Pharaoh always made sure to bring him out at the right time. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami’s latest Yu-Gi-Oh! game, has over 10,000 cards in its initial database, and the Dark Magician is one of those cards. So, how can you add Dark Magician to your collection? Let’s take a look.

In order to get the Dark Magician, one of two tasks must be met. One option is to buy packs with Master Duel’s currency: Gems. Dark Magician can be found in the Darkest Magics set, or the Master Pack. The former is a Secret Pack, so you will need to open some other packs before finding it.

Alternatively, Dark Magician can be created through Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s crafting system. Since Dark Magician is a UR card, users will need 30 CP-UR points in order to craft one copy of Yugi’s ace monster.

To craft the Dark Magician, go to the Deck section, find a deck, select the edit option, and search for it on the right-hand side of the screen. Then, find it and hit LT/L2/ZL to bring up the craft prompt.