How to get Craft Points in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, users will have a number of ways to get cards for decks. One way is to buy packs from the Master Duel shop. Another option, however, is by using Craft Points to make a card. There are a number of ways one can obtain Craft Points in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and here are those options.

In a YouTube video from the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Europe channel, Konami detailed how Master Duel users can get Craft Points. Per the video, Craft Points can be obtained by completing duels, as well as single-player missions.

Additionally, Craft Points can also be obtained by dismantling cards in your collection. Ideally, one will want to dismantle extra copies of a card in order to gain those extra Craft Points. For those who might be familiar with Duel Links, this latter option is very similar to how users can obtain extra UR and SR jewels to use at the Card Trader.

Craft Points can be used in order to create a card for a deck. This option is helpful for a number of reasons, especially in situations where only one copy of a specific card is needed to complete a deck recipe.

Related: How many deck slots are in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?